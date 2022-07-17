Market signals risk aversion and Petrobras delays refinery offer

Despite being well evaluated by the market, three Petrobras refineries put up for sale – Refap (RS), Repar (PR) and Rnest (PE) – have attracted little interest. This time, the postponement of the offer of these assets, from yesterday to the 29th, as determined by the Estadão/Broadcast, had among the causes the fear in face of the proximity of the election. Even groups for which it makes perfect sense to invest in refining, such as large distributors, would be more reticent three months before the election that should be led by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Lula (PT), both associated with instability. in the fuel market. When questioned, Petrobras did not comment.

Market sources say that it is possible to have offers on the new date, as they are quality assets in a country with captive demand and guaranteed raw material, at a time of record margin for refining. But it is taken for granted that, if there is interest, the number of potential buyers will be much lower than that recorded at the turn of 2019 to 2020, the beginning of the first attempt to sell the units, which failed.

At the time, the then president of the company, Roberto Castello Branco, went so far as to say that there were at least 20 interested parties. O Estadão/Broadcast informed that at least ten companies were attentive to the sale process, such as the national distribution companies Ultrapar and Raízen, as well as foreign companies, such as the Swiss Vitol and Glencore, the Americans Valero and CVR Energy, and the Chinese PetroChina and Sinopec, in addition to the fund Arab Mubadala, who would buy the Landulpho Alves Refinery (Rlam), today the Mataripe Refinery (BA).

Two and a half years later, Bolsonaro, at the end of his government, pressures Petrobras to hold prices, and Lula, with a speech against privatization, is the leader of the polls for voting intentions. Both behaviors drive investors away.

A strategist close to the process says that, if Petrobras really wants to sell the units, it will have to be more flexible on prices this time and give discounts that compensate for the moment’s risk and some investment need that, he says, is not as big as say some investors. In the case of Rnest, it gets in the way of not completing a second train that doubles production capacity.

Professor at PUC-RJ, Edmar Almeida believes that only large national distribution groups, such as Cosan and Ultra, or international funds can come forward. Behind the scenes, however, there is talk that the Ultra group should not return to the load, after the frustration in negotiations for the purchase of Refap at the end of last year. The group would have offered R$ 1.5 billion, but Petrobras stressed the negotiation with higher orders. When contacted, Ultra, owner of Ipiranga and Ultragaz, did not comment.

IMPORTANCE

The three refineries are among Petrobras’ largest and were put up for sale with their logistics units. The Abreu e Lima Refinery (Rnest), in Pernambuco, has the capacity to refine 230,000 barrels of oil per day and can double in volume, when it gains another refining train, and becomes the largest in the country. The Presidente Getúlio Vargas Refinery (Repar), in Paraná, with a capacity of 207 thousand barrels/day, is attractive for the production of biofuels (green diesel and aviation biokerosene). The Alberto Pasqualini Refinery (Refap), in Rio Grande do Sul, with a capacity of 207 thousand barrels/day, serves the South and exports the surplus.

