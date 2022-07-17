Married heartthrob from Globo confirms affair with cat actor and wife exposes herself

Former Globo heartthrob exposes affair with man and wife acceptance

Malvino Salvador, now a former TV Globo heartthrob, gave an interview to the podcast Papagaio fala, and commented on the kiss scene with handsome actor Guilherme Leicam in the soap opera A Dona do Pedaço.

In the plot, for those who don’t remember, the two lived Agno and Leandro, because of that, they had some more intimate scenes. One of those moments, there was a big kiss that was aired and was talked about at the time. About this, the former Globo actor commented on details of what it was like to record this scene.

“We did the kiss a bunch of times and on three levels: a pout, a technical medium and a hickey. Only the hickey, you can do a technical kiss without putting your tongue, without anything. I’m respecting all my romantic partners, here comes Leicam and speaks out.. I was outraged. I didn’t stop, I was waiting for the director to make the cut. An icy tongue came in,” he said with a laugh.

After that, the actor highlighted that he believes that this was due to his colleague’s nervousness. Leicam even jumped on the bandwagon and joked about the situation. “At the time, he (Malvino) said he liked my kiss. Lol,” he said on social media.

WIFE ACCEPTS THE ACTOR’S EX-CASES

Still in the interview, the topic of the time was about celebrities that Malvino had already related to in real life. Therefore, the former Globo joked that he could not go into details. “These things we can never tell”, he said, laughing. So, the name of Isis Valverde came up and he explained the relationship he had with the actress, “He wasn’t my romantic partner… We dated. Isis is beautiful,” he said.

Entering the wave, Kyra Gracie, wife of Malvino Salvador, highlighted that she approves of her husband’s ex-boyfriends. “He has good taste,” she said.