Marvel reveals variant that mixes Spider-Man with Daredevil, see

The Man Without Fear transforms into the Neighborhood Friend in new art!

demolisher and Spider man they have always been, each in their own way, the greatest defenders of New York City. Both are urban heroes, with a lot of knowledge in martial arts and hand-to-hand combat. In addition, the two are friends and fully trust each other to do the right thing and stand up to the criminals that plague America’s most famous city.

Now, however, we have the chance to see what a “fusion” between these two characters would look like, all thanks to the efforts of David Nakayamaan artist from Marvel. He recently made a variant cover for Daredevil #1written by Chip Zdarsky and illustrated by Marco Cecchettowhere we can see how this union between the two vigilantes would work.

In the art, published by Nakayama himself in his personal profile of twitter, we have a look inspired by Daredevil’s more classic outfits – with a red leotard and the horns on top of the mask. However, Spider-Man is also present, whether through the character’s visor, through the webs that connect Daredevil’s sticks and even through the Man Without Fear’s “radar”, which is stylized to look like a spider’s web.

Check it out below:

Unfortunately, this is just a variant cover and we still don’t know what is the possibility of this character actually appearing in a comic book. Marvel. It is worth remembering that some characters from the comics were created precisely in variant covers, but were successful to the point of gaining their own stories in the comics universe, as is the case of Gwenpool.

Despite this, Nakayama showed his repertoire to make this version of the two characters. According to him, the webs were inspired by the arts of Joe Quesadawhile the mask drinks from the style of Alex Ross. Now, it remains for the fans to decide what the name of this merger would be. Spider-Daredevil? Demolition Spider? Spider-demon? Leave your suggestion in the comments!

Daredevil #1 is for sale on newsstands in North America, yet to be published in Brazil.

