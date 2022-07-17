Mega-sena 2501 accumulates and can pay BRL 9 million; see dozens

According to Caixa, 30 winners hit the Quina (five dozen), and each of them will receive R$ 70,561.85. Another 2331 winners hit the court (four dozen); each one won R$ 1,297.33.

The Mega-Sena minimum bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50. It can be done online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal Lotteries website, or in person at lottery outlets across the country until 7pm.

The bet with seven tens costs R$ 31.50; with eight tens, R$ 126. The most expensive bet has 15 tens and costs R$ 22,522.50.

Bets must be placed before 19:00 (Brasilia time). You can follow the draw from 20:00 (Brasilia time) on the live internet broadcast on Caixa’s official YouTube channel.

Winners must claim prizes within 90 days. After this period, the amount is transferred to FIES (Fund for Financing Students in Higher Education).

What is the probability of winning Mega?

The probability of winning the Mega-Sena with the single bet, with six tens (for R$ 4.50), is 1 in 50,063,860, according to the Caixa website.

For those who bet 7 tens (with a bet value of R$ 31.50), the odds are 1 in 7,151,980. For those who bet the maximum number of 15 tens (R$ 22,522.50), the odds are 1 in 10,003.

