Mega-Sena 2501: three bets from Minas hit 5 numbers – Nacional

Illustrative Mega-Sena ticket
Mega-Sena Contest 2501 was drawn this Saturday (photo: Box/Reproduction)

Three bets made in Minas Gerais matched five numbers in the Mega-Sena 2501, determined this Saturday (7/16), at Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, in So Paulo.

The numbers drawn tonight were 11 – 27 – 32 – 40 – 58 – 59.

The lucky ones from Araguari and Belo Horizonte registered single games, with six numbers (R$ 4.50), and will each win R$ 70,561.85.

The winner of Itana, on the other hand, purchased a ticket with seven dozen (R$ 31.50) and therefore will have a double prize, of R$ 141,123.70

probabilities and values

According to Caixa Econmica Federal, the chance of a single bet, of R$ 4.50, to nail the six numbers of Mega of 1 in 50,063,860.

If the person chooses to score more tens, the prospect of winning the prize increases, as does the value of the card.

A game with 15 numbers costs BRL 22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

  • 6 numbers – R$ 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860
  • 7 numbers – R$ 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980
  • 8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995
  • 9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998
  • 10 numbers – R$ 945.00 – 1 in 238,399
  • 11 numbers – R$ 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363
  • 12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182
  • 13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175
  • 14 numbers – R$ 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671
  • 15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.

