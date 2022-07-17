Mega-Sena 2501: three bets from Minas hit 5 numbers – Nacional

Mega-Sena Contest 2501 was drawn this Saturday (photo: Box/Reproduction)

Three bets made in Minas Gerais matched five numbers in the Mega-Sena 2501, determined this Saturday (7/16), at Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, in So Paulo.

The numbers drawn tonight were 11 – 27 – 32 – 40 – 58 – 59.

The lucky ones from Araguari and Belo Horizonte registered single games, with six numbers (R$ 4.50), and will each win R$ 70,561.85.

The winner of Itana, on the other hand, purchased a ticket with seven dozen (R$ 31.50) and therefore will have a double prize, of R$ 141,123.70

Read: Mega-Sena 2499, Lotofcil 2568, Timemania 1806: check the numbers (9/7)

probabilities and values

According to Caixa Econmica Federal, the chance of a single bet, of R$ 4.50, to nail the six numbers of Mega of 1 in 50,063,860.

Read: Mega-Sena: single bet takes BRL 27 million

If the person chooses to score more tens, the prospect of winning the prize increases, as does the value of the card.

A game with 15 numbers costs BRL 22,522.50, with a probability of success of 1 in 10,003.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability



6 numbers – R$ 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – R$ 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – R$ 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – R$ 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – R$ 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Read: Mega-Sena 2500 and other lotteries: check the numbers drawn (13/7)

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.