Mega-Sena, contest 2,501, with a prize of R$ 3,899,470.54: result | lotteries

See the dozens drawn in the Mega-Sena contest 2,501, held this Saturday night (16), in São Paulo: 58 – 32 – 11 – 27 – 59 – 40

The prize is BRL 3,899,470.54. Until the last update of this report, no information about eventual award winners had been released.

The next contest (2,502) will be on Wednesday (20).

Understand how Mega-Sena works and how likely you are to win the prize

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.