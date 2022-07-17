Melody criticizes Anitta again and says that ‘Envolver’ disappeared from the map

Apparently, the disagreement between Anitta and Melody is far from over. After having a tweet in which she says she does not support the PT shared by Jair Bolsonaro, Anitta was criticized by her followers and defended herself by citing Melody as an example of “engagement”.

“That’s called talk good or talk bad, but talk about me. Don’t you see Melody? You just talk bad about her, nothing she does is really serious and professional. But she gets great engagement and stays in the market by creating bullshit,” he wrote on Twitter.

No no my love… that’s called speak well or speak badly but speak about me. You don’t see melody, you just talk bad about her, nothing she does is really serious and professional… but she manages to get a great engagement and stay in the market for creating bullshit with my boyfriend fighting alone — Anita (@Anitta) July 16, 2022

Shortly after, the youngest singer countered Anitta in a series of stories on Instagram. “Where she goes, she talks about me. On television, on Twitter. Afterwards, I’m the one who gets in trouble with her”, he began.

“I never speak ill of her and she said that my work was not professional. Who is in the Top 1 Brazil now? She was in the Top 1 Global, but where’s her music? It’s off the map. That was a lot of money invested there “, replied Melody.

“My work doesn’t have to add money. It’s all natural”, added the artist who, despite citing the Top 1 on Spotify Brazil, has not yet reached the 1st place on the streaming platform.

Anita and Lula

After declaring a vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Anitta said that she is not a PT member and will only support the party’s pre-candidate so that Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is not reelected.

The singer asked the PT not to use her name and image in campaigns, despite herself having published this week an image with the party’s symbols. “Attention PT candidates, attention PT party. I AM NOT a PT supporter and I AM NOT PT,” she wrote on Twitter.

Anitta also said that, after “many polls”, she concluded that Lula is the person most likely to defeat the current president of the Republic in the October elections.

“And what I’m going to do from now on is use my platforms in what I can help to bring him more visibility with the purpose of not having ‘Voldemort’ in the Presidency again”, published the artist.