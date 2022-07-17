MG: accident with three vehicles kills one person and leaves five injured

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on MG: accident with three vehicles kills one person and leaves five injured 2 Views

Serious accident on MG-418 in Te
Serious accident on MG-418 in Tefilo Otoni (photo: lvis Passos/TV Imigrantes)

An accident between three vehicles at Km 134 of MG-418, entrance to Bias Fortes, Rural Area of ​​Tefilo Otoni, in Vale do Mucuri, killed one person and injured five victims.

The collision happened around 8 am this Saturday (16/7). According to the Fire Department, witnesses and traffic agents reported that the accident happened after the Chevrolet Prisma vehicle entered the opposite direction and collided with the Fiat Strada car, and then hit the Nissan Kicks car.

The driver of the Fiat Strada pick-up was not injured. He followed Carlos Chagas to Tefilo Otoni.

The Prisma, which was heading towards Tefilo Otoni/Nanuque, had four occupants, two women and two men. The driver, Rony Villard Gomes, 24, died. The other three occupants were in serious condition.

The fire department had to block the lane in both directions to remove the driver who was trapped between the wreckage. For two hours, traffic was blocked and a huge traffic jam formed on the highway.

From Carlos Chagas to the city of Tefilo Otoni, there was also the third car involved in the accident. There was a couple in it. The driver suffered a fracture in one of his legs and his wife, who is pregnant, suffered minor injuries.

All the injured were taken by SAMU to the Santa Roslia hospital, in Tefilo Otoni.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

MP asks for continuity of investigation into PT’s murder

× Photo: reproduction O Public Ministry of Paraná informed the Justice that it does not …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved