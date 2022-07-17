Microsoft and Activision Blizzard: FTC may approve acquisition in August

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) green light for Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard can come next month. A few hours ago, the Redmond giant confirmed that there was responded to the second request submission of documentation by the FTC and now the US government agency has 30 days to request more informationotherwise you will have to auto approve the operation.

Consequently, the agreement between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard could come to fruition as early as August, with numerous IPs, including those from Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch and Crash Bandicoot, which would officially become part of the already rich catalog of the Xbox Game Studios.

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was announced at the end of last January. It is a pharaonic agreement worth 68.7 billion dollars. Consequently, we are also talking about a rather delicate operation that inevitably led to a thorough investigation by the Federal Trade Commission.

Microsoft plans to welcome Activision Blizzard into its arms until June 30, 2023. However, in May, Chairman Brad Smith said the acquisition was proceeding “fast”, a sign that the transaction could close well before that date.

