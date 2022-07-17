Microsoft may acquire Netflix, according to market analyst Laura Martin

Once the pharaonic agreement between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard was concluded, the Redmond giant could try to buy Netflix. That’s at least according to Laura Martin, a senior analyst at Needham.

According to Martin, an acquisition could be the ideal way out of a less-than-optimistic situation for Netflix: the number of subscribers is decreasing, with the value of the company’s shares plummeting from the numbers recorded at the end of the year.

A few days ago, the two companies signed an in-depth agreement with Microsoft that will manage Netflix ads within the scope of reduced-price subscriptions with ads while viewing the platform’s content.

For Needham’s analyst, this is a clear sign of approaching of Netflix with Microsoft, which could lead to a even more important agreement in the future.

“Maybe Netflix is ​​looking for a way out”, said Laura Martin in an interview with Yahoo! Finance. “She is looking to get closer to Microsoft in the hope that after completing the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, he will buy Netflix later.”

Needham’s analyst suggests that only Microsoft could support an acquisition of $100 billion like Netflix and at the same time getting approval from regular bodies like the FTC, as other giants like Google and Amazon already have proprietary streaming services. In this way, currently the only company that can buy Netflix in the world is Microsoft.

Without a doubt, the one painted by Martin is a very interesting scenario, as it would allow Microsoft to enter the market of TV and movie streaming services. There could potentially be important implications also with regard to the games side, with the acquisition that could favor a greater number of live action adaptations of the company’s numerous IPs or perhaps lead to the creation of a new maxi-subscription that includes both Xbox Game Pass.

It would be a very strong power of entertainment. We remind you that the latest Call of Duty Mobile alone has been downloaded over 600 million times! Netflix has over 200 million subscribers! With Microsoft streaming games on Netflix you can reach Microsoft’s goal of 1 billion players!

But these are just very fanciful assumptions. The truth is that there is nothing really concrete at the moment and, even if the Needham analyst is right, a possible acquisition of Netflix by Microsoft it can take years.

Meanwhile, apparently the marriage between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard could materialize next month. We are following all the procedures.

Sources: (1), (2)