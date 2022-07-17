Minimum wage for 2023 should only cover inflation losses. Check out what the value will be, according to estimates already released.

The minimum wage is the reference used to pay the salaries of millions of people in Brazil. In addition, the amount is also the basis for payment to INSS retirees and pensioners in the country. This amount is adjusted every year to keep up with inflation.

Therefore, the government annually publishes forecasts for the value of the national floor for the following year. And, for 2023, do we already have a forecast? Check it out below.

Minimum wage for 2023 should only cover inflation losses

Thus, in the MacroFiscal Bulletin released by the Secretariat for Economic Policy, the amount set for the 2023 minimum wage has already been released. In this sense, the value for next year’s minimum wage was in BRL 1,310. This amount takes into account macroeconomic information such as inflation, which is estimated to increase by 8.1% this year.

Thus, if the value that the government announced is confirmed, the national floor will have an increase of R$ 98 in relation to the current one, which is R$ 1,212. The problem is that, with this value, the minimum wage will not have a real increase, being just enough to cover the losses with inflation. So, in practice, you don’t lose purchasing power, but you don’t gain either.

Finally, in the last week of June, the Joint Budget Committee of the Federal Senate authorized the draft Budget Guidelines Law (LDO). In it, the minimum wage foreseen for 2023 is R$ 1,294. That is, a lower value than expected. But, this is also a mere estimate, and the values ​​may change until next year.

