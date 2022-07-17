Minister of Justice asks PF to investigate film that simulates attack on president – 07/16/2022 – Poder

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, ordered the Federal Police to investigate a film production in which a character similar to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) participates in a motorcycle and suffers an attack.

In videos and photos that circulate on social media accounts, this Saturday (16), the character with the presidential sash appears lying on the ground and covered in blood, apparently after being the victim of a violent action during the motorcycle.

The publications, also made by deputies who support Bolsonaro and the president’s children, make it clear that it is a film – and it is possible to see a recording set in the images.

“The images are shocking and deserve to be examined carefully,” said the minister.

The film was attributed by Bolsonaristas, such as Carla Zambelli (PL) and Mário Frias (PL), to Rede Globo, but, in a note released by G1, the broadcaster denied that it was its production and indicated that the filming would be from the film ” A Fúria”, by filmmaker Ruy Guerra, 90. The work ends the trilogy of “Os Fuzis” (1964) and “A Queda” (1977).

The production of the film released a statement on Saturday night, stating that the scene was released without authorization and taken out of context.

“An image taken without authorization of a film to which an alleged, and unfounded, hate speech is circulating on the internet. Ruy Guerra filmed a fictional feature film that will be released at the end of 2023, so there is no relationship with the electoral process and, much less, forge fake news simulating a real fact”, says the note.

“The illegal fact in this case is the disclosure of a scene taken from the context of the story that will be told. Having clarified these facts, director Ruy Guerra warns that he only talks about his film when it is ready, as he always does”, concludes the production.

Questioned by Sheet Prior to the release of the production note, Guerra stated that he would not speak about the film until its release and did not specify when that will occur. He confirmed that he is shooting the movie “The Fury”, but said he does not know if the scenes shared on the networks belong to his work.

Even after the description of the scenes by the report, Guerra refused to talk about the matter. “I can’t say because I haven’t, I haven’t seen the material,” he said.

Bolsonaro supporters criticized the fictional scenes, saying it was left-wing hate speech and encouraging violence against the president.

“This leftist ideology kills and wants to kill even more! They tried to kill Bolsonaro once and they couldn’t, now, they even teach how to do it”, published senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ).

The accusation that the left promotes hate speech from the scenes takes place in the week in which the incitement to violence by President Bolsonaro was under discussion, after the murder of PT candidate Marcelo de Arruda by Bolsonarista Jorge Guaranho in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

On Friday (15), opposition parties met with Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), to deliver a representation in which they accuse Bolsonaro of spreading hate speech and inciting violence. Moraes gave the president 48 hours to express himself.

The fictional scenes of an alleged attack on the president were repudiated by vice president Hamilton Mourão (PRTB) and former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil).

“I vehemently repudiate any act that may encourage violence against anyone. A ‘film’ is circulating on the networks that demonstrates the alleged assassination of our president. This is not art! This is an immoral act to the nation and the federal government.” , published Mourão.

“It is unacceptable to treat the death of a person in a jocular or figurative way, even more so of a president of the Republic. This type of behavior intensifies tempers and does not contribute anything to the political debate”, said Moro.

In a note, Globo says it does not have “any series, soap opera or program with this content”. “According to information, the recording would be a film by filmmaker Ruy Guerra called ‘A Fúria'”, says the text.

“Canal Brasil has a stake of only 3.61% in the property rights of this film, but has never been informed of these scenes and, as is customary in cases of renowned filmmakers, does not supervise the production. Globo does not interfere in the management and content of the channel”, concludes the note.

According to the website of the National Film Agency (Ancine), the film “A Fúria” was selected in a public notice to receive funding from the Audiovisual Sectorial Fund, a public development fund. The amount allocated is R$ 2 million.

The synopsis of the work says that the protagonist of the trilogy, Mário, imprisoned during the military dictatorship, “gets out of jail at an old age, to settle accounts with his story and with the two men who, in his view, betrayed him and the country: Salatiel, his father-in-law, and today a rich contractor, and Ulysses, his former comrade in the militancy, today a powerful politician”.

The cast includes Lima Duarte, Paulo César Pereio, Daniel Filho, Maria Gladys, among others.

Born in Mozambique and part of the new cinema group, Guerra is also known for the film “Os Cafajestes” (1962) and won the Silver Bear award at the Berlin Film Festival with the films “Os Fuzis” and “A Queda”.

His most recent feature, “Aos Pedaços” (2020), received three awards, including best director, at the Gramado Festival.