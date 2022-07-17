Minister of Justice asks PF to investigate video that stages attack against Bolsonaro

Video circulating on the internet shows a character characterized with the image of the president on a motorcycle

Fátima Meira/Futura Press/Estadão Content

Anderson Torres asked the PF to investigate video against President Jair Bolsonaro



Justice Minister Anderson Torres posted on his social media that he asked the Federal Police to open an investigation to investigate the release of a video in which the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) appears in the midst of an attack on a motorcycle. The content in question shows a video being produced at a major production company, where an alleged president appears with the presidential sash and leading a group of motorcyclists to then appear lying on the ground, bloodied, with an arrow in his neck. circulated in profiles of supporters of the Chief Executive and caught the attention of security agents. Vice President Hamilton Mourão commented on the case in his twitter and classified the episode as immoral. “I vehemently repudiate any act that could encourage violence against anyone. A “film” is circulating on the networks that demonstrates the alleged assassination of our president. This is not art! This is an immoral act to the Nation and the Federal Government,” she said.