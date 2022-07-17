Minister orders PF to investigate video that stages attack against Bolsonaro

The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, said this Saturday (16.Jul.2022) that he determined the forwarding to the PF (Federal Police) of the case of videos and photos released allegedly depicting an attack on President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Torres calls for a police investigation to be initiated and “complete fact-finding“.

This Saturday, images of an alleged audiovisual production in which Bolsonaro is represented with wounds and bleeding, next to a motorcycle, were released on social media. The president himself shared the photos in a messaging application, as the Power 360attributing the content to Rede Globo.

Several politicians and bolsonaristas spoke out against the possible production, and Torres had already announced on his Twitter that the case was being studied “to evaluate appropriate measures and determine possible responsibilities“.

The son of president and senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), vice president Hamilton Mourão (Republicans) and deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) are also on their Twitter profiles. Zambelli says the video “teaches you how to make a terrorist attack” against Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaristas associated the images of President Bolsonaro next to a motorcycle with motorcycles, rides that the Chief Executive usually takes with his supporters.

wanted by Power 360a Rede Globo denied the production of the images. According to the broadcaster, the images are from a film by filmmaker Ruy Guerra called “A Fúria”, in which Canal Brasil has a 3.61% stake in the property rights. Globo has “shareholding” in the channel.

Here is the full text of Globo’s note released on July 16, 2022 at 3:50 pm:

“Globo denies that they belong to its productions – whether for open channel, its own closed channels or Globoplay – video and photos that are circulating on social media recording a fictional work showing an attack on the President of the Republic. Globo does not have any series, soap operas or programs with this content. As she was informed, the recording would be of a film by filmmaker Ruy Guerra called “A Fúria”, which intends to close the trilogy started with “Os Fuzis”, from 1964, and “A Queda”, from 1976. Canal Brasil has a participation of only 3.61% in the patrimonial rights of this film, but he was never informed of these scenes and, as is customary in cases of established filmmakers, he does not supervise the production. Although it has a shareholding in Canal Brasil, Globo does not interfere in the management and content of the channel.”