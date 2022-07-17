Mistakes in the kitchen that are common and little talked about

Food is essential for everyone’s good health, as well as being necessary for life. However, there are some mistakes in the kitchen that can compromise the health of your body. Check what they are:

See too: List: 9 foods that fight stress and help you relax

1 – Put sugar in fruit drinks

In general, sugar should be avoided as it raises the blood glucose level. The problem is that fruits already have sugar, called fructose. That is, when you add more sweetness to a fruit juice, for example, you will be taking a sugar bomb. There are risks of increasing body weight, developing long-term diabetes and suffering from hyperglycaemia.

2 – Use only vinegar to clean vegetables

According to experts, vinegar does not kill most microorganisms, but only prevents their proliferation. This means that your vegetables should be washed in another way.

3 – Mistakes in the kitchen: washing chicken and other meats

If you are one of the people who usually washes chicken and other meats, know that this is dangerous. Several studies show that harmful bacteria and microorganisms present in meat can be transferred to other surfaces in water droplets.

4 – Use raw or uncooked egg properly

One of the most common kitchen mistakes is consuming raw or undercooked eggs for too little time. This is because the egg is a food conducive to the development of bacteria.

5 – Eat only raw vegetables

Eating raw, well-sanitized vegetables may be the best way to take advantage of nutrients, but eating them just like that is not good for your health. The intestine finds it difficult to digest food 100% this way. It is best to mix cooked items with raw ones.

6 – Use only industrialized products

Industrialized seasonings can even be very practical, as well as frozen foods, but they are bad for your health. Therefore, always try to use organic and fresh foods to improve the quality of your body.