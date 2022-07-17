Moses confirms CSKA’s offer and says if he said goodbye to Inter

After scoring goals against Ceará and América-MG, Moisés valued himself with the Inter shirt to the point of arousing the interest of CSKA Moscow, which, in recent days, presented an official proposal to the Colorado club. Even with the uncertain future, the athlete insisted on being on the field and starting in the 0-0 draw against Athletico, away, for the Brazilianin this Saturday.

After the match, the southpaw stopped to talk to journalists and opened the game about what lies ahead. He confirmed having received the proposal, but denied having made his farewell to Inter in Paraná.

“I am happy for my moment. Score goals, help my team. On a proposal from CSKA, the club is really interested in me. This is being discussed with my manager and management. I mean I’m focused on Internacional. Athletes are used to proposals, but my agents are dealing well with management. It wasn’t my last game for Inter, no. This is all up to my managers. I’m focused here and I’m an Inter player. I repeat: it is up to the board and my agents”, said Moisés, before adding:

“When a proposal arrives, the athlete needs to hear what comes from the other side. I know the war got in the way of local championships, but I didn’t think about it. For sure, when things get clearer, we will put it in the balance.”

Bro talks about Moses

In his post-game press conference, coach Mano Menezes was asked about the possible departure of Moisés in the second question. And he preferred to deflect:

“Usually we have the information beforehand. We are directly connected with the athletes and direction. It’s up to both of you to make the decision. I prefer not to talk about the 18th window. The outside will be handled by management, which I think is the most correct,” he said.

In case of Moses’ departure, Inter will remain with Renê and the young Thauan Lara and Paulo Victor in the role. The rights of the current holder are divided into 30% for Inter, 40% for Corinthians and the rest with businessmen.

