Mouratoglou: ‘Nick lost because he was Djokovic’

Nice (France) – One of the most prestigious coaches of the moment, Frenchman Patrick Mouratoglou analyzed the Wimbledon final in a video on his Instagram account. For him, the Australian Nick Kyrgios only lost because he had a slight drop in concentration at times and, mainly, because he had as his opponent the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

“Novak’s ability to return is an important factor, because with that he took the game to the rallies. At the beginning of the game, it wasn’t like that, it was just the serve. If he had followed through like that, Nick would have won for sure, but we all know that Novak is probably the best returner of all time,” noted the French coach.

Mouratoglou highlighted Djokovic’s ability to use the first set to analyze the match and then show off his sneakers. “In the first set, we saw Novak as a boxer in the first round, studying his opponent and analyzing the serves, to get the ball time and know what to do in the important points. When he lost the first set, he was ready for what lay ahead,” he said.

“It was as if we had two different matches in one. Certainly, Novak’s experience played a very important role, as at no point did he panic, even though he was a set down. After the first set, he had understood the big picture of the match and so he was fully prepared to compete”, added the Frenchman.

The coach even pointed out Kyrgios’ small swings as fatal to his defeat. “The problem for Nick is that he lacked a bit of concentration, he was broken twice, once after opening 40-15 and the other after 40-0. He was serving too much, leading both games, but he lost focus”, concluded Mouratoglou.