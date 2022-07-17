Mouse exposes relationship with Poliana Rocha and Leonardo’s wife takes over

Leonardo talked to Mouse

Leonardo is usually quite discreet when it comes to his personal life. Despite participating in several TV programs, there are rare occasions when the sertanejo grants an interview. But this week, the famous found some time in his schedule to talk to Ratinho.

The chat was shown exclusively on SBT and drew attention due to the spontaneity among the artists. Right away, Ratinho welcomed Leonardo with a threat in a joking tone: “If you hadn’t come to record, I would go there in Goiânia to put my hand in your face”.

“I thought it was kidnapping,” replied Poliana Rocha’s husband. Soon after, Ratinho stressed how much Leonardo likes money and did not miss the opportunity to make fun of the singer. “I was looking at your schedule, aren’t you going to stop working? Think of a man who likes money,” said the presenter.

“More than you doesn’t exist”, countered the sertanejo. Mouse took the opportunity to start a conversation about food. According to the presenter, the best eggplant he’s ever eaten in his life was prepared by Leonardo. Soon after, the SBT contractor decided to remember the special treatment he receives from Poliana Rocha.

“I wanted to send a kiss to Poliana, Leonardo’s wife, when we go to his house, she’s the one who fries crackling. She doesn’t let an employee do it”, highlighted Mouse. The conversation was taken by relaxation and the presenter took the opportunity to make some jokes with the country singer.

On social media, Poliana Rocha made a point of sharing a video in which Ratinho speaks fondly of her. “I’m in love with him, with all due respect! I only did it for you”, highlighted the journalist on her social networks, implying that the only one who receives VIP treatment is the SBT contractor when he goes to his house.