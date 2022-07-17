MP asks for continuity of investigation into PT’s murder

× Photo: reproduction

O Public Ministry of Paraná informed the Justice that it does not consider the investigation into the murder of the PT treasurer closed Marcelo Arruda (Photograph).

In a document sent to the Court, prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça also requested the investigation of the cell phone of bolsonarista criminal agent Jorge Guaranho. He was indicted for doubly qualified murder. The police, however, did not see political motive in crime.

At the demonstration, the prosecutor said he awaits the conclusion of the police investigation. “with the consequent insert of the order of formal indictment of the investigated and conclusive report, the attachment of the expert reports that may be pending”.

Last night, as we have shown, delegate Camila Cecconello, responsible for the investigation, stated that the mobile expertise in Jorge Guaranho may bring new facts that will help in the investigation. As we showed, yesterday the police ruled out political motivation in Arruda’s death.

Marcelo Arruda was shot dead while celebrating his birthday in PT themed party. And, Guaranho, before shooting at the treasurer, shouted: “This is Bolsonaro”.

