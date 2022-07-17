Muricy opens the game and reveals reason for renewal with Rogério Ceni

On penalties, São Paulo secured qualification for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil after winning the first game 1-0 and losing the second 2-1. In an interview with TNT Sports, Muricy Ramalho, São Paulo’s technical coordinator Paulo, revealed the size of Tricolor’s feat against the great rival, and took the opportunity to praise the work done at Palmeiras.

ALSO READ: São Paulo squad: Miranda should be absent against Fluminense

“Palmeiras is one of the best clubs in the country, the coach (Abel Ferreira) works very well, they were structured for that, right? Today it has a very strong structure and is economically good. It’s difficult to face Palmeiras, they have a very strong squad“, said Muricy Ramalho. He also recalled the Paulistão final, which gave the title to Alviverde.

“We faced Palmeiras (in the Paulistão final) with 50% of the kids, they didn’t have that much experience to handle a game like that. That’s life, you learn from defeats. I said that this time I thought we would have a chance, because kids learn. Of course, it’s difficult to play there, it’s a very fast field, but everyone inside São Paulo had this hope that this time would be different. Our team was more compact, well trained and with conscious players, so much so that they conceded two goals and kept the rhythm“, he added.

Muricy also spoke about the renewal of Rogério Ceni, who remains in charge of the Club until 2023. For the team’s technical coordinator, Ceni’s maintenance at Tricolor goes far beyond his idolatry as a player and is also due to his competence. Before the match against Atlético Mineiro, Ceni signed the offer to extend the contract for another year.

“And there is also the confidence that we showed Rogério Ceni, which is fundamental, to call him well before the Atlético-MG game and not depend on results to continue the work. Of course the result is important, but we have to see the work, what caught the most attention was this. He’s not there just because he’s an idol for São Paulo and was the greatest player in the Club’s history, he’s there because he understands a lot about football and is a great coach.“.

São Paulo, Muricy, Renovation, Ceni, Motivo, SPFC