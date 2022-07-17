Native American ancestor is found in Asia

posted on 07/16/2022 06:00



For the first time, researchers have successfully sequenced the genome of Late Pleistocene human fossils found in southern China. The data, published in the journal Current Biology, suggest that the mysterious hominid belonged to an extinct maternal branch of modern humans, which may have contributed to the origin of Native Americans.

“The ancient DNA technique is a really powerful tool,” says Bing Su, lead author of the paper. “This tells us, quite definitively, that the Red Deer Cave people were modern humans rather than an archaic species like Neanderthals or Denisovans, despite their unusual morphological features.” .

The researchers compared the genomes of these fossils with that of people around the world. They discovered that the bones belonged to an individual who was deeply connected to Native American ancestry. Combined with data from previous research, the discovery led the team to propose that some of the peoples of South East Asia traveled north along the coast of present-day eastern China via Japan and arrived in Siberia tens of thousands of years ago. They then crossed the Bering Strait between the continents of Asia and North America and became the first people to reach the New World.





decades of study

The journey to make this discovery began more than three decades ago, when a group of archaeologists in China discovered a large set of bones at Maludong, or Red Deer Cave, in southern China’s Yunnan Province. Carbon dating showed the fossils to be from the Late Pleistocene, around 14,000 years ago, when modern humans migrated to many parts of the world.

From the cave, the researchers recovered a hominid skullcap with features of both modern and archaic humans. For example, the skull’s shape resembled that of Neanderthals, and its brain appeared to be smaller than that of Homo sapiens. As a result, some anthropologists thought the skull likely belonged to an unknown archaic human species, which lived until recently, or to a hybrid population.

Genomic sequencing shows, however, that the hominid belonged to an extinct maternal lineage of a group of modern humans whose surviving descendants are now found in East Asia, the Indochina peninsula and islands of Southeast Asia, and who later migrated .

“This data will not only help us paint a more complete picture of how our ancestors migrated, but it will also contain important information about how humans changed their physical appearance, adapting to local environments over time, such as variations in the color of skin in response to changes in sunlight exposure,” says Su.