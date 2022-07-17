Nephew accuses Ricky Martin of abuse







Photo: Instagram/Ricky Martin/Modern Popcorn

Singer and actor Ricky Martin was accused by his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez of incest and domestic violence. The case had been reported by the press earlier this month, but the identity of the whistleblower only came to light on Friday (15/7). After the backlash, Martin’s defense called the allegations false and “disgusting.”

“Ricky Martin is not, has never been and will never be involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not just false, it’s disgusting,” Marty Singer, Martin’s attorney, told TMZ.

Singer is known for (losing) cases involving harassment in Hollywood, both in the defense and in the prosecution – he has already tried, without success, to sue “X-Men” director Bryan Singer (no relation), when representing an alleged victim of abuse, and brokered a deal between the director of “X-Men: The Last Stand”, Brett Ratner, with another alleged victim, without preventing the implosion of the career of the filmmaker and a powerful boss at Warner.

The allegation against Martin came to light in early July, when the Puerto Rico justice system issued a restraining order against Martin for domestic violence. As local legislation ensures the anonymity of victims, there was no information on who had submitted the request.

At the time, celebrity websites disclosed that the singer and the alleged victim had been in a relationship for seven months, but the former Menudo did not accept the end. On Twitter, Martin informed fans that the court ruling was based on “completely false allegations”.

On Friday (7/15), Spanish newspaper Marca revealed Sánchez’s identity. The singer’s lawyer took advantage of the revelation to claim that Martin’s nephew faces psychological problems.

A court hearing on the case is scheduled for July 21. If the charges are confirmed by the courts, Martin could be sentenced to 50 years in prison, a penalty provided for in Puerto Rican law.