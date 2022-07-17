New gameplay from The Callisto Protocol shows off combat

Game Informer has revealed new gameplay footage of The Callisto Protocol that showcases more of the combat, exploration, and horror atmosphere. In addition to the unpublished scenes, the creator, Glen Schofield, commented on the inspirations assumed for the development of the title.

The video mixes moments in which Schofield brings more details about the title and in-game scenes. The gameplay looks quite brutal with intense combat against varied enemies and the very creation of the environment was aimed at putting players in moments of continuous tension.

We worked with the writers and producers to fit the story, the levels, the gameplay together to come together to create the best experience for players.

The Callisto Protocol Gameplay Will Be More Brutal Than Dead Space

The Callisto Protocol’s gameplay doesn’t hide that it was inspired by the classic Dead Space, but Schofiled guarantees that his new title will be “even more violent”.

We have a gore system — we build the technology. It’s a lot of rendering and you’ll break characters into jumps, slash them with bones sticking out and all that. It’s pretty advanced compared to Dead Space.

The game arrives on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on the day December 2.