New malware puts your banking applications at risk; know how to protect yourself | apps

A new malware with the ability to steal banking data from Android phones is in circulation, according to the Global Threat Index, a report produced by cybersecurity company Check Point Software that analyzes the threat landscape in the digital environment. The study, released last Wednesday (13), identified among the current cyber dangers the MaliBot – a type of virus that uses phishing via SMS to trick victims into downloading a fake cryptocurrency application and sharing bank details with it. In the following lines, learn more about the trojan and see how to protect yourself.

What is Malibot and how does it work?

Malibot is banking malware that circulates on Android devices. It has the ability to disguise itself as cryptocurrency apps with different names and aims to steal users’ banking information.

To lure victims, Malibot uses phishing SMS messages to persuade the person to open a link and install a fake app. Once installed on the device, the malware can access your banking apps and thus extract your banking information – such as account and credit card numbers – to then apply different types of scams.

According to what was released by Check Point, MaliBot would still be able to access users’ virtual cryptocurrency wallets and steal other types of personal data – such as their name and email. The malware ranks 3rd in the ranking of mobile malware in the world and would be a variant of FluBot, a virus of a similar nature that was identified and removed in mid-May 2022.

Is there any other malware like this?

There are other mobile malware that act in the digital environment and act similarly to Malibot – such as Alienbot and Anubis, two other viruses that circulate between Android phones. In fact, according to the Global Threat Index for June 2022, Alienbot is still the most prevalent malware. When active, it allows a remote attacker to inject malicious code into the device in order to take control of the cell phone and thus access victims’ accounts.

Anubis, a banking trojan also designed for Android phones, has already been detected within several applications on the Google Play Store. In addition to capturing bank details, it has the ability to record audio and access the cell phone screen completely remotely, via programming.

How can I protect myself from this type of virus?

To protect yourself from Malibot and other malicious malware, it is best to avoid opening potentially malicious links. dfndr lab has a link checker that can be used to identify if any address sent to you is safe or not. To do this, just access “www.psafe.com/dfndr-lab/pt-br/” (without quotes) and paste the link in the indicated area.

Also, avoid downloading files whose senders are suspicious or unknown, whether via email, SMS or even messenger applications. It is also worth mentioning that, even if the message is supposedly sent by a known company or institution, it is important to check the veracity of the information, always accessing official websites for confirmation.

Another important security measure is not to download apps outside the official app stores, as they don’t pass the checks present in the Google Play Store. Finally, using an antivirus on your phone and doing frequent scans, in addition to keeping Play Protect active, is a good way to prevent malware attacks.

With Check Point information

