New problem! Users complain about moisture stain on the back of Nothing Phone 1

Update (7/16/22) – JB

The recently released Nothing Phone 1 returned to the spotlight this Saturday after some users complained of a second smartphone issue. According to reports, the device has a flaw that causes Moisture stains appear on the transparent back. Complaints began to appear on social media after several users reported problems with the display, and the moisture stain begins to form when the user makes prolonged use of Nothing Phone 1. In the example below, the user said that this spot appeared after he spent a few minutes recording videos with the rear camera.





THE Nothing has not yet spoken about the new smartphone problem, but everything indicates that the heating of the Nothing Phone 1 may be related to the appearance of the moisture stain. If you want to see more details related to the green spot display, just access the text below.

















15 Jul

















15 Jul



Original text (07/15/22)

But already?! Users complain about mysterious green spot on Nothing Phone 1 screen

After a long wait for its launch, the Nothing Phone 1, the first smartphone created by the company of Carl Pei, former executive of OnePlus, stood out for its futuristic design that displays LEDs on the back and high sales volume in the first batch, totaling more than 200 thousand devices sold in a single day, according to company information. Although Nothing highlights the high quality of its phone, this week several consumers posted complaints about the quality of the device’s screen after only a few days of use. As videos posted on social media show, the display shows a mysterious green stain that appears when opening apps in night mode.

















14 Jul

















13 Jul



According to the complaints, the green light mainly appears on both the top and bottom of the screen at different brightness levels, whether maximum or minimum. This model comes equipped with a 6.55-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), adaptive refresh rate that switches between 60 Hz and 120 Hz and HDR10 Plus certification. Seeking support from Nothing, customers posted videos on Twitter confirming the alleged technical defect in the device’s display. In some cases, the posts mark the company and its founder, but as determined by the AllCellularno complaints had been answered until the publication of this article. Here are some videos that show the stain:

Green stain on the screen

#GreenTintNothing@getpeid @nothing

Hi Carl, so Nothing is new in Nothing Phone 1, we have already seen the same “Green Tint display” issue in some of the previous OP phones as well. So what’s for the hype all about? @geekyranjit @GyanTherapy @igyaan pic.twitter.com/ODfBPSna5j — IronHrt (@IronHrt2018) July 13, 2022

technical sheet









6.55-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and adaptive rate of 120 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Platform

Adreno 642L GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (Sony IMX766, f/1.8, OIS and EIS) Ultrawide lens with 50 MP sensor (f/2.2, Macro mode and EIS)

5G connection, Dual-SIM, stereo sound, IP53, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and dual-band WiFi

4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging

Android 12 with NothingOS interface

Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm

Weight: 193.5g

