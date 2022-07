“It seems like everyone is smoking a joint. Everyone has a joint,” Mayor Eric Adams said with a laugh. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SARAH YENESEL

New York City smells like marijuana – this surprising statement was made on Friday (15) by Mayor Eric Adams himself after a journalist asked him about the intense smell of garbage on the streets. “The first thing I feel right now is weed. It feels like everyone is smoking a joint. Everyone has a joint,” Adams said with a laugh. “I can’t smell (garbage), it must be because I have a New York nose,” added the mayor.

The use of marijuana is quite widespread in the Big Apple, as a result of a legal limbo situation: although the use has been decriminalized, the regulations governing its cultivation and sale, and everything else related to quantities, prices and criteria, have not yet been specified. to be considered a user.

In any case, the aromas coming from the marijuana cigarettes cannot cover the intense stench produced in the summer by the piles of garbage that accumulate on the city streets and that become the rats’ favorite home. In a recent poll by Time Out magazine, New York had the dubious honor of being voted the second dirtiest city in the world, behind Rome.