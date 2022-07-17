Neymar loses patience with fan meddling and defends dating Bruna Biancardi

A few months ago dating Bruna Biancardi, Neymar is being forced to deal with some speculation. With no patience for a hint from his own fan club, the Brazilian ace gave a cross-eyed answer.

On Twitter, a user of the site believed many rumors and fired: “There’s no way, Neymar wants this single life. I don’t say anything else, you know”.

Even with laughing emojis, Neymar ended up stressing: “What I want is for you to take charge of your life”.

In the responses, another fan and had fun with the cut: “Having an early dinner or is it the time zone, Ney?”. One of them tried to put hot cloths on the controversial tweet: “Calm down baby! They just want a little bit of your attention”.

A third just laughed at the idol’s stress: “Menino Ney, we care about you, it’s like you’re family”. There were those who only arrived for the bullshit: “I don’t even know what the fuss was, but I agree. By the way, I’m campaigning for life: everyone takes care of their own”.

What I want is for you to take charge of your life 😂😂😂 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) July 14, 2022

I don’t even know what the fuss was, but I agree. In fact, I’m campaigning for life: everyone takes care of their own! — Luis Simoes ᶜʳᶠ (@Luisinhogan) July 14, 2022

Boy ney, we care about you, it’s like family 😂 —arya stark (@aryadocerrado) July 14, 2022

Calm down bb, they just want a little bit of your attention… — Lucia Dias (@LuciaDi99139602) July 14, 2022

having an early dinner or is it the ney time zone? KKKKKKKKKKKKKKK — Ruan (@oliveeira_ruan) July 14, 2022

Neymar’s girlfriend wards off breakup rumors

One night of fun, Neymar dismissed — or forgot — the ring and soon people imagined that the romance had gone down the drain.

Not to mention the controversy, Bruna Biancardi appeared on Instagram Stories, renewing her tan and parading her beauty with light makeup and a laid-back look.

“Good Morning! I needed some time for myself, I hope you understand. Thanks for all the messages”, summed up to say the influencer.

