Noah Schnapp Confirms His Character’s Sexuality in ‘Stranger Things’

One of the coolest parts of the “Stranger Things” saga is watching the growth of the characters and the psychological development of each of them. This is even more striking in Will, played by Noah Schnapp. He’s seen his friends become romantically involved in previous seasons, while not showing the same interests. But in season four, it becomes a central theme for the first time.

In an interview with the magazine Variety, the actor commented on the plot of his character in the fourth season. Schnapp found himself having to play a Will who needed to understand things about his personal identity, unlike the other seasons, where he only had to deal with problems in the supernatural realm.

In this scenario, a question arises that has been raised by fans of the series since the second season. Will Byers is gay? At first, the actor assumed the speech that it would be an interpretation of the spectators, and that Will’s sexual maturation could only be later. But after season four made that clear, Schnapp confirmed that Will has feelings for Mike (Finn Wolfhard).

“Now it’s 100% clear that he’s gay and he loves Mike,” he said. “It’s something he’s struggling to come to terms with,” she told Variety. “It was done in a beautiful way, because it’s hard to make a character suddenly gay. I was in Paris and a man came up to me and said, ‘wow, Will made me feel so good, that’s exactly who I was as a kid.’

“I think in Season 4 it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with whether he’ll be accepted or not, and feels like a mistake, like he shouldn’t be that way,” Schnapp added.

The highlight of this internal conflict came in a scene from Volume 2. Will talks about Mike’s qualities in an attempt to boost his self-esteem, but the dialogue is written in a painful way, which carries the pain of keeping a secret love. Schnapp says it took him a full day to shoot the scene and he’s glad the audience received it so well.