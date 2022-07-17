O armed homeland, Brazil!

An institution dedicated to emerging security and development issues, the Igarapé Institute reports: 3 years after Bolsonaro started easing access to weapons, Brazil has 46 million permits granted to hunters and shooters.

Each of the permissions entitles you to purchase a weapon; the total is 1,451% higher than what would have been possible in 2018. A hunter can have up to 30 weapons, and a sports marksman up to 60.

Today, 605,300 people, including collectors, have active membership cards for access to weapons, including heavy weapons, and ammunition. It is twice the total number of military police officers (406,300) or of soldiers serving in the Armed Forces (357,000).

In 2020, the Army only inspected 2.3% of the 311,908 places that should have been inspected. Since assuming the presidency of the Republic, Bolsonaro has signed 32 acts, including decrees, ordinances and bills to favor access to weapons.

At the moment, in the Legislative Assemblies of the States, 25 bills with the same objective are being processed. Bolsonaro’s son Zero Três, federal deputy Eduardo (PL-SP), was tasked by his father with articulating the approval of the projects.

Eduardo celebrated his 38th birthday by blowing out the candles on a revolver-shaped cake. Bolsonaro does not miss the chance to preach that an armed population will not be anyone’s slave and that they will be able to defend their freedom.

The Beloved Homeland of the national anthem is in an accelerated process to transform itself into an Armed Homeland. It will be one of the few achievements of the current government.