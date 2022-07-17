On the rise at Palmeiras, Piquerez enters the sights of a great European club and can form a partnership with ex-Flamengo

The side has been one of the main players of the São Paulo team

Hired in the middle of last year, Joaquín Piquerez became one of the pillars of Abel Ferreira’s team, efficiently replacing the former favorite of the Palestinian fans Matías Viña, who moved to Roma.

And, despite the good level shown last year, the Uruguayan has been showing even better football this season, being one of the main players of the team, having participated in three goals in 32 games this year.

This performance has caused some European football clubs to start monitoring their situation, with a departure from Palmeiras already starting to become an agenda, both in the press and among fans.

Marseille expresses interest in Piquerez

Even according to the journalist Marc Mechnouafrom the portal goal, the athlete is one of the main targets of the Olympique de Marseille team, which in the coming weeks intends to intensify interest and formalize a proposal for the Uruguayan .

Piquerez has a contract with Palmeiras until December 2025 and is currently valued at 3 million euros (R$ 16.3 million) million) due to its good phase.

At Olympique, Piquerez would have the company of midfielder Gerson, who in 2021 left Flamengo to join the French club.