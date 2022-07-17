One month after moving the country by looking for food for her grandchildren, Dona Janete celebrates her return to school | Rio de Janeiro

Janet moved the country by appearing in the RJ1on the 21st of June, saying that he had nothing to eat or how to feed his family. The repercussion led to a solidarity network and, with the help, she said that she dreamed, among other things, of going back to school. This Friday (15th), Dona Janete posted a video celebrating her dream come true.

“On the 26th now I go back to school. Thank you so much,” said Janet.

According to relatives, Dona Janete is going to study at night, at Escola Professor Lourenço Filho, in Grajaú, close to where she lives, in Morro dos Macacos. At 57 years old, she will attend the 4th grade.

Dona Janete remembers difficult times caused by hunger

Janete Evaristo was born and raised in Morro dos Macacos, in Vila Isabel.

The housewife lives in a house in the locality known as Carandiru, due to the similarity with the deactivated prison in São Paulo, in 2002. She lives there with five grandchildren, all minors.

After a wave of solidarity, Dona Janete receives donations

Before the pandemic, Dona Janete was able to earn an income as a child caretaker, but two years ago she lost her job and began to live in extreme poverty.

On June 21, she went to get food in a kitchen opened in Andaraí, and she was moved and moved by the reporter when giving an interview to the RJ1.

Janete Evaristo gets emotional when reporting not having to eat

“It was six with my daughter who died, right? It’s been two years now, will do. Two years and my husband also passed away 6 months ago,” she cried as she reminisced.

“Sunday we had nothing to eat. I’m unemployed, it’s very difficult. I’m picking up cans, but I can’t. I don’t have help from many people, so on Sunday we really didn’t have anything. It’s really hard,” she said, going back to crying and wiping her face.

She had four children. One of them died two years ago from lupus and is the mother of four children who are now raised by her grandmother.

“My daughter was very sick, because during the day she was at the market talking and laughing to everyone, she went to college laughing, but when she got home she would put three pillows on the floor. She would kneel down and scream in pain.”

Dona Janete’s daughter attended an NGO and took several specialization courses. After she died, Dona Janete also started to frequent this space. Today, she also takes some courses, including painting dish towels, to try to get back into the job market.

The NGO “Anjos da Tia Stelinha” has been operating since 2012 and serves more than a thousand women who live in Morro dos Macacos.

Dona Janete shares the little she has

Even with so little, Dona Janete still managed to help those who were going through the same difficulty.

“Where I live there is a lady, who on Friday I gained 2 kilos of cornmeal and a pasta. She went there knocking on the door and asked ‘do you have anything?’ I said ‘that’s all I have’. She had R$2 to buy, to make parsley. I had R$6, I gave her 3 and I kept 3″, said Dona Janete.

“The little bit I have and being able to help others is very good. I feel a peace. So I wanted to say thank you and if I could help the NGO to help the other girls too”.

The solidarity network after the interview in the RJ1 it was huge and Dona Janete won several donations. With the money, she began to dream:

“Renovating my house, paying for my granddaughter’s college, paying for her graduation. My grandson wanted to play football. And go back to school, which would be my dream, for me to have a decent job and show my grandchildren that I can”.