One of the most anticipated movies of 2022, romance with Dakota Johnson just debuted on Netflix

No one dared challenge paternal authority in early 19th-century Britain, however grim the consequences of this boundless and unconvinced submission. The British writer Jane Austen (1775-1817) was one of the artists who best portrayed this dark side of the society in which she lived, giving rise to a rich narrative that spanned three volumes. In “Sense and Sensibility” (1811), Austen begins the saga in which she talks about love in opposition to the most basic urges of life; “Pride and Prejudice” (1813) goes in the same direction, speculating on the honor of a once-influential but money-strapped family whose only great chance to change their fate lies in the arranged marriage of their eldest daughter and a wealthy man, who apparently wants her, but is unable to impose himself on the overprotective mother. The last of them, “Persuasion” (1816), marks the end of the trilogy and the author’s literary work, who died on July 18, 1817, at the age of 42, a victim of Addison’s disease, an autoimmune disease about which nothing was found. was known two hundred years ago. Unfinished “Sanditon” remains, in which Austen confirms her predilection for scrutinizing the pettiness of the Old England bourgeoisie, something she did like no one else.

Adapted for the cinema for the first time almost thirty years ago, in 2022 “Persuasion” comes to life at the hands of Carrie Cracknell, who made a career in theater and now shows excellence in filmmaking as well. The intersection between her original craft and the new medium she embraces is obvious, starting with the option of making the protagonist speak directly to the camera, a resource widely used in theater. The breaking down of the fourth wall is, without a doubt, a device that brings (too many) audiences and actors together, but Cracknell is very competent in employing it in merging these individual entries with long passages of Austen’s profuse text, scripted by newcomer Alice Victoria Winslow. and veteran Ron Bass. Even if compared to the great version by Roger Michell (1956-2021), taken to the screen in 1995, the quality of the more current reinterpretation is imposed, with the exception that, consciously or not, Cracknell hails “Persuasion” as an example of modernity. , whose boldness of premise — and the fearlessness of the privileged mind from which it came — could not be mere adornment.

Dakota Johnson embodies an Anne Elliot who almost leaps from the dawn of the last century to the present. The strength of the character and the production itself is, to a large extent, in her aesthetic appeal. Marianne Agertoft’s costumes, especially those in which Johnson’s protagonist dresses, are precisely this letter of intent for the archetype of the woman ahead of her time, and would pass, with one or another punctual adjustment, for ready-to-wear clothes. -porter of hyped boutiques in modern-day London. This freshness of “Persuasion” under the inventive gaze of Cracknell, defended by its main actress, who confessesly anchors it, proves to be a wise decision, which justifies the new feature, without any damage to the essence of the original plot, that is to say. . There is still the mature woman (by the standards of 1816, of course) lost, tortured by the neither right nor wrong decisions of a not-so-distant but remote past, who wins by her own effort, despite being forced to live with the possibility of passing the rest of his days spilling bottles of good wine in the immensity of a room in wild chaos, on a cold and ill-fitting bed, counting only on the loyalty of the pet rabbit. Until the man she had dumped, and with whom she is still in love after eight years, reappears.

Captain Frederick Wentworth is the embodiment of Anne’s existential failure in her most private, most intimate sphere, and fortunately Cracknell does not give in to the patrol of political correctness, always ready to take matters into her own hands – even if that means rewriting the story. History and even the stories — nor to vulgar feminism, and keeps the protagonist as what she really is: a strong woman from the shell out, but willing to do all kinds of humiliation in order to recover the love of the man who, at this point, , no longer loves, venerates. Cosmo Jarvis, for his part, understands the grandeur of the role, and makes Wentworth a rude man, shaped by the bumps of the stormy sea, but truly noble, whose kindness forbids the slightest reference to seduction games that foresee foolish revenge, also because the dawn of the handsome William Elliot, by Henry Golding, the distant and ambitious cousin, on Anne’s horizon can provoke a trinity of unfortunates.

A novel like it hasn’t been done for a long time, “Persuasion”, the book, finds itself once again, welcome in the safe arms of Carrie Cracknell. Astonishingly disaffected for a production of this nature, the film is fun without being lighthearted, and sophisticated without being pedantic. And very persuasive. Deliciously persuasive.

Movie: Persuasion

Direction: Carrie Cracknell

Year: 2022

Genres: Romance/Drama

Note: 9/10