Packages with flight plus accommodation in Buenos Aires from R$1,775 per person!

Buenos Aires is one of the most enchanting destinations in South America. To enjoy the beauties of the Argentine capital, the HTL City Baires it’s the Rochester Classic have travel packages with flights plus accommodation from R$3,550 per couple, that is, R$1,775 per person, in double accommodation and breakfast included.

The installment is in up to 8 interest-free installments and through the website it is also possible to book just the stay, without air tickets.

HTL City Baires

In the heart of Buenos Aires, the HTL City Baires stands out for its privileged location. 650 m from Plaza de Mayo and 1 km from the Obelisk, the hotel also offers easy access to the metro, as it is 100 m from Belgrano station. It has breakfast included in the rate, served buffet style, and 24-hour reception to assist the guest, HTL City Baires is the perfect stay for those who want to explore the best of the destination with charm and practicality.

The published prices are for Apartment II, with capacity for two adults, plus flights.

Rochester Classic

Close to the most interesting attractions of the Argentine capital, such as Plaza de Mayo, about 1 km away, and the Obelisk, 500 m away, the Rochester Classic guarantees a very comfortable stay to enjoy the best of Buenos Aires. With breakfast included in the rate and served buffet style, the hotel also offers à la carte meals, at an additional cost, at the RH Restó & Winery Restaurant, in addition to cocktails and other beverages. There is also a well-equipped gym or take advantage of the 24-hour room service.

The published prices are for the Standard apartment, with capacity for two adults, plus flights.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets.