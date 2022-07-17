Palmeiras is outraged after CBF admits VAR error against São Paulo and awaits an answer to know why the bid was ignored

Top Brazilian football entity admitted a technical error by the video referee in the match between Palmeiras x São Paulo, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

After the CBF released on Saturday night (16) the VAR audios of the Palmeiras x São Paulo match, valid for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, last Thursday (14), assuming the error for not checking an alleged Calleri’s offsidePalmeiras faces the situation with great indignation.

O ESPN.com.br found that the feeling inside the alviverde club is very revolting. In Palmeiras’ view, the mistake made by the video referee Emerson de Almeida Ferreira caused priceless damage both from a sporting point of view (elimination in a tournament) and financially (he was without the award for advancing).

It is worth remembering that Palmeiras was winning 2-0 and was qualifying for the quarterfinals. With the penalty signaled without an offside check, São Paulo discounted and took the decision to penalties. During the charges, Tricolor got the better and advanced.

Indignant, Palmeiras manifested itself on Friday (15) in the letter sent to CBF. Now, the direction of the São Paulo club expects a position from the entity on the bid not having been reviewed.

understand the controversy

According to the CBF, Emerson de Almeida Ferreira, video referee of the match, made an error during the bid that led to the goal of São Paulo on the field. On that occasion, the assistant called the referee Leandro Vuaden to review the bid in which Gustavo Gomez would have pulled Calleri, but, worried about the infraction, ended up not checking an alleged irregular position of the Argentine. See CBF’s explanation below.

“At 20 minutes into the second half, during an attack by the São Paulo team, the forward (Calleri) receives the throw, dominates the ball and enters the area. A defender (Gustavo Gómez) disputes the ball and during the dispute, the defender grabs him by the shoulder and knocks him to the ground. The video assistant checks the move and perceives the action as a foul. As it is a protocol move, he recommends review to the referee. When analyzing, he decides to score. The move under analysis presents a previous situation of the attacker’s playing condition. The video assistant should have looked at the best angles available. In adjusted moves, the virtual line must be used to confirm the field decision. Below we can observe the work of the refereeing team“.

As the bid was not reviewed by VAR, only the penalty was checked. And confirmed in favor of São Paulo. See below for Emerson’s dialogue with Vuaden.

Video: ‘Checking possible criminal. He pulled, followed, then pulled again. Hold and pull again. Two pulls. Vuaden, Emerson calling. I recommend the review of possible criminal.”

Vuaden: “Okay, perfect. Then he falls and can’t play. Penalty and yellow card”

Video: ‘Okay, perfect’

Palmeiras beat São Paulo 2-1 and ended up being defeated on penalties. Eliminated, the alviverde team complained a lot and, as ESPN.com.br gave it first hand, it went to the CBF to complain about the video referee’s attitude in relation to the bid.