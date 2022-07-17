Palmeiras vs São Paulo: CBF indicates VAR error for not drawing offside line in Calleri’s bid | Brazil’s Cup

The CBF released this Saturday the VAR audios in the controversial bids of the classic between Palmeiras and São Paulo, last Thursday, at Allianz Parque, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.
In the video that reveals the conversation during the penalty kick by Gómez in Calleri, the entity indicates that there was an error by the refereeing team for not drawing the line to detect a possible offside by the Argentine striker at the beginning of the play.
– The video assistant referee should have observed the best available angles. In adjusted bids, the virtual line must be used to confirm the field decision – says the CBF video.
Watch the VAR audio of the controversial moves by Palmeiras 2 (3) x (4) 1 São Paulo
At the time of Miranda’s release, the video team says “adjusted”, a possible indication that Calleri was in a legal position. Following the move, the striker disputes the ball with Gómez and falls into the area.
– There are two actions of the defender, ok? And the striker tries to play twice in a row and fails – says VAR to Vuaden.
– Perfect. Then he falls and can’t play. Penalty and yellow card – answers the field referee.
CBF indicates that VAR should have checked Calleri’s possible offside in Palmeiras vs São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction
In the other bid, still in the first half, Dudu falls in the area in dispute with Diego Costa. On the field, Vuaden sends the game on, and the VAR agrees, citing a similar play at an earlier time.
– It was the same way back there. Same criterion.
Video referees Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and Marcus Vinicius Gomes, who worked on the game, were removed by the CBF from the scale of the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. The duo would be in the clash Athletico x Internacional, this Saturday, but after the controversies in the classic paulista, CBF communicated that they “are under evaluation of their technical performance”.