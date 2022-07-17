‘Pantanal’: After leaving, Trindade returns as a haunting to announce tragedy

Gabriel Sater is Xeréu Trindade in “Pantanal” (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”, Trindade (Gabriel Sater) will make a supernatural appearance in the middle of the night for Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) to give him a message. By now, the guitar player will have left the farm and left Irma (Camila Morgado) expecting her child. Alcides, on the other hand, will be living on José Leôncio’s (Marcos Palmeira) farm after Tenório (Murilo Benício) discovers his affair with Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira).

Alcides will be getting ready to sleep in the pawns’ shed when he will hear a voice talking to him. He will then freeze in fear.

– It looks like you’re seeing a haunting – will say, cynically, the voice.

Alcides will then see Trindade on his back, almost falling to the ground:

– Credo em Cruz, Ave Maria… – he will say.

– Is that how you greet an old friend? – Trinidad will ask.

In a panic, Alcides will ask what he is doing there. The violist will then respond:

– I just came to say that misfortune will smile around here sooner than expected…

Alcides will then pull out his knife and head for him:

What?! Alcides snatches the knife and swings it at him.

– Get out there, Cramullion! Repeat that, and I’ll prick you with a knife, excommunicated!

And Trinity will disappear.

