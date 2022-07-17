‘Pantanal’: José Lucas is shot and is on the verge of death

Irandhir Santos is José Lucas in ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of the novel “Pantanal”, José Lucas (Irandhir Santos) will be on the verge of death. It all starts when Tenório (Murilo Benício) decides to take revenge on the Leôncio family after they welcome Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) on the farm. The villain will then hire a gunslinger and order their deaths.

One afternoon, José Lucas will be riding a horse alone through the pasture when a dry bang will be heard. Then he will appear slowly collapsing from the saddle, until he falls to the ground. In a next scene, the gunslinger will appear talking to Tenório saying that he hit one of the targets.

Soon, the disappearance of José Lucas will be noticed on the farm. Tadeu (José Loreto) will be working in the stable when his brother’s horse arrives.

– It’s Zé Luca’s horse… Hell… What are you doing here, huh? Where’s my brother?

Then José Lucas will appear dying on the floor. According to the text of the novel, he will faint for good and will go out, leaving it in doubt whether he is dead or not.

