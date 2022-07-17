Pantanal starts the driest season of the year in a state of alert | National Journal

The Pantanal starts the season driest of the year in a state of alert. The fires of 2022 have already destroyed a larger area than the same period last year. The concern is that the flames will spread further from now on.

The line of fire and the smokescreen go far. give the dimension of fire in the Pantanal from Nabileque, in Corumbá. On land, the anaconda narrowly escaped. While fighting the flames, firefighters try to ease the snake’s suffering.

On a farm in Nhecolândia, peons removed the cattle, but the fire consumed 1,500 hectares of pasture.

“Despite having the steel fences, which allowed fire control, and the lower pasture, there was a loss. More than four kilometers of fence were burned, with the loss of more than 700 posts”, said cattleman Gilson Barros.

Since January, there are already 717 hotspots, and the Pantanal lost more than 123 thousand hectares, an increase of 26% compared to the same period last year. The survey is from the Laboratory of Environmental Satellite Applications at UFRJ and the National Institute for Space Research.

The most worrying thing is that this is not yet the peak of the drought in the region.

“It is a very dry soil condition, very intense accumulated biomass, and we have the prospect of repeating the La Niña phenomenon for the third year in a row, which is a phenomenon that has not been repeated for three consecutive years for 70 years”, explains the executive director of SOS Pantanal, Leonardo Gomes.

This is already the fourth year in a row without floods in the Pantanal. It rained below average from January to May, and in June the volume was not enough to mitigate the impact of the drought. Result: today the risk of fires in the biome is greater.

In the Pantanal do Rio Negro State Park, the Fire Department is supported by an airplane. In addition to constant combat, another concern is with monitoring to prevent outbreaks from spreading.