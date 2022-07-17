Party of the ‘suvaco’: child goes viral with different birthday – Nacional

The young carioca Ello Vitria, 4 years old, chose the theme ‘suvaco’ to celebrate her birthday (photo: Tiktok reproduction)

Themed birthday parties have been a tradition among children from all over Brazil for years – even among adults -, with images of classic or contemporary children’s characters, but whenever a young person chooses a peculiar or little-seen theme, many people are curious to know. more about the party. That’s what happened with the young carioca Ello Vitria, 4 years old, who chose the theme “suvaco”, an informal way of saying armpit, to celebrate her birthday. On social networks, thousands of internet users have already seen the video, posted by the child’s aunt, about the unusual festivity. the applause of the guests present.

The wall and cake decorations were made with a series of photos of the young woman with her arm raised or focusing exclusively on the young woman’s armpit.

Two years ago, 11-year-old Math won a birthday party motorcade in Bairro Anchieta, in Belo Horizonte. In 2015, when he turned three years old, João Guilherme chose the work of street sweepers as his theme, at a party in Bairro Funcionrios, in the Center-South region of the capital.