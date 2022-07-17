Patrícia Poeta takes action with Manoel Soares live and leaves the public afflicted: “Despero”

Patricia Poet continues to be heavily criticized for the conduct of the Date, from Globe. This Friday (15), the presenter returned to star in a “climate” with Manoel Soares. That’s because she again left her colleague in a vacuum.

It all happened when the presenters were talking to the group Turma do Pagode. Patrícia, then, was interviewing them about the launch of a new project and, at this moment, Manoel, who was in the audience talking to a lady fan of the group, tried to join the discussion.

The former Globo reporter, then, tried in every way to get his colleague’s attention to participate in the conversation. Moments later, as soon as he realized his own behavior, Poet corrected himself with the presenter.

“Manoel is talking… sorry Manoel”declared the journalist, realizing her mistake, letting her colleague interview the guest from the audience.

Netizens react against Patrícia Poeta’s attitude

On Twitter, several users fired against the situation involving the presenter of the Meeting. One viewer, for example, stated: “Today I didn’t even want to watch it… Patricia definitely doesn’t let anyone talk… it’s really embarrassing”.

“Patrícia mentions any topic on the show about her, she doesn’t let Manoel Soares talk”declared another. “It is despairing to see Patricia presenting the meeting, she cannot include Manoel Soares in the conversations…”pointed out a third.

Check out the backlash:

It’s despairing to see Patricia Poeta presenting the meeting, she can’t include Manoel Soares in the conversations… #Date — Letícia- Living the real apocalypse (@Lety150785) July 15, 2022

It’s hard !

That #Date it’s a total mismatch.

There is a lack of harmony, from presenter to presenter, from guests to presenter, from audience to presenter, finally, there is a lack of harmony.

And the excesses of the poet Patricia are ridiculous.#Date #redeglobe — Edineide Cunha #️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ (@CunhaEdineide) July 15, 2022

Encounter with Patricia Poeta’s ego. pic.twitter.com/Re3atXjPNf — Edson Riyudi Okudi (@ograndecaido) July 15, 2022

O @More you more and the best of the mornings of @tvglobo already the @Date it was horrible with @patriciapoetap they could just leave the @ManoelSoares_ at the meeting much better than the poet Patricia. — Marden Fleet (@mardenftt) July 15, 2022

This Meeting with Patrícia Poeta is worthy of community TV, but with a modern guise. Horrible thing and forced presenter is boring. — Luke (@lukbrazz) July 15, 2022

It’s serious people… what a shame of this Patricia Poet, very forced. It tries to stuff “sympathy” down the throats of the people. Pffff. She could just leave Manoel.#patriciapoetaforcada — Daniella (@Daniell01153080) July 15, 2022

