Patrícia Poeta takes action with Manoel Soares live and leaves the public afflicted: “Despero”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago


Patricia Poet continues to be heavily criticized for the conduct of the Date, from Globe. This Friday (15), the presenter returned to star in a “climate” with Manoel Soares. That’s because she again left her colleague in a vacuum.

It all happened when the presenters were talking to the group Turma do Pagode. Patrícia, then, was interviewing them about the launch of a new project and, at this moment, Manoel, who was in the audience talking to a lady fan of the group, tried to join the discussion.

The former Globo reporter, then, tried in every way to get his colleague’s attention to participate in the conversation. Moments later, as soon as he realized his own behavior, Poet corrected himself with the presenter.

“Manoel is talking… sorry Manoel”declared the journalist, realizing her mistake, letting her colleague interview the guest from the audience.

Netizens react against Patrícia Poeta’s attitude

On Twitter, several users fired against the situation involving the presenter of the Meeting. One viewer, for example, stated: “Today I didn’t even want to watch it… Patricia definitely doesn’t let anyone talk… it’s really embarrassing”.

“Patrícia mentions any topic on the show about her, she doesn’t let Manoel Soares talk”declared another. “It is despairing to see Patricia presenting the meeting, she cannot include Manoel Soares in the conversations…”pointed out a third.

Check out the backlash:

