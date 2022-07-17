Porto Velho recommends the use of a mask in health units after the bulletin points to the risk of a 4th wave of Covid | Rondônia

At the entrance of the health units, in Porto Velho, a document posted right at the entrance started to recommend the use of masks in all environments linked to the Health Department (Semusa). The guidance was issued after an epidemiological bulletin a possible 4th wave of Covid-19 in capital.

The memorandum, released last week, justifies that there was an increase in cases of the disease in Porto Velho.

According to the epidemiological bulletin number 49, the average number of cases calculated between May 29 and June 25 is 186.9% higher than the one estimated between 1st and 28th of May.

“The population has not satisfactorily sought vaccination against Covid-19, and the demand for the booster dose and immunization of children between 5 and 11 years old is low”, explains the note from Semusa.

The recommendation for the use of masks in health facilities covers workers and users of the health system, with or without flu-like symptoms.

The recommendation to use masks in health facilities has also been adopted in other municipalities in Rondônia, such as Cacoal and Vilhena.

The municipalities in the interior also detected an increase in cases of Covid-19 since June, and for prevention, it began to oblige employees and patients to wear masks whether in public or private health units.

According to the Central Laboratory of Rondônia (Lacen), the ômicron variant of Covid and its subvariants were responsible for the increase in coronavirus cases in Rondônia in late June and early July.

