Prerogatives criticizes police report on PT’s death

Civil Police of Paraná ruled out political motivation in the murder of Marcelo Arruda in Foz do Iguaçu

Lawyer Fernando Augusto Fernandes criticized this Saturday (16.Jul.2022) the report by the Civil Police of Paraná on the murder of municipal guard Marcelo Arruda, in Foz do Iguaçu. Fernandes participated in the debate promoted by the Prerogatives Group on cases of violence during the electoral period.

In the report, the Civil Police of Paraná ruled out political motivation in the death of Marcelo Arruda, who was murdered during his 50th birthday party, which had the PT (Workers’ Party) as its theme. According to the chief delegate of the Homicide Division, Camila Cecconello, in order to frame murder as a political crime, certain requirements must be met, such as preventing or hindering people from exercising their political rights.

“We believe that, when he arrived at the scene, he had no intention of shooting, [ele] was intended to provoke. The escalation of the argument ended up causing the author to return and commit the murder. It seems more like something that ended up becoming personal between two people who argued for political reasons.”the delegate told journalists.

According to Fernando Fernandes, the fact that the Civil Police of Paraná ruled out that the motive for the crime was political is a matter of “a political option” of the institution. For the lawyer, the report also reflects a political position of Camila Cecconello.

“It is a political position of the delegate. Even ridiculous and it’s also an attempt to put the blame on the w sides. One shouted ‘Bolsonaro’, the other ‘Lula’, but the reasons were not political. The reasons were clumsy but not political. It gets kind of ridiculous.”said the lawyer.

The Civil Police of Paraná indicted criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho for double homicide for clumsy reasons and for causing danger to other people who were at the scene.

Fernando Fernandes also criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to whom he attributed responsibility for hate crimes. “He [Bolsonaro] is arming people to commit this type of act. For these militias to serve in a coup attempt. There is another thing that needs to be investigated clearly: the responsibility of the State and Bolsonaro for this”he added.

Fernando Augusto Fernandes is a lawyer and political scientist. He also holds a master’s degree in Criminology and Criminal Law from Universidade Cândido Mendes, and a PhD in Political Science from UFF (Universidade Federal Fluminense). He was a deputy attorney at the Attorney’s Office for Prerogatives of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) from 2019 to 2020, and was a member of the Committee for the Defense of the Democratic State of Law of the OAB of Rio de Janeiro in the same period.

understand the case

Federal criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho shot municipal guard Marcelo Arruda on Saturday night (July 9), just before midnight, last Sunday (July 10), in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

According to reports from friends of Marcelo to whom Poder360 had access in message groups, Guaranho would have stopped with a car at around 11:30 pm on Saturday (9.Jul) in front of the place where Marcelo Arruda’s birthday party was being held, which the theme was the Workers’ Party and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

From inside the car, a Hyundai Crete model, white, license plate RHR2G14 (from Paraná), Jorge would have shouted against those present at the party. According to reports from friends of Marcelo, Jorge José would have said: “Yeah, Bolsonaro. You motherfuckers. You bastards. It’s the myth!”

The Civil Police of Paraná investigated the case. On Thursday (14.Jul.2022), the investigation into the death of the PT concluded. On the 6th (July 15), the institution announced that it had ruled out political motivation in the case.