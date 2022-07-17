President Antônio Luiz Neto responds to Ratinho: “Whoever plays for Santa Cruz must have respect”; watch video | Holy Cross

The president of Santa Cruz, Antônio Luiz Neto, countered the criticism of the right-back Edson Ratinho, who at the end of the match against Lagarto, this Sunday, said that the club’s management has a “tail” and does not charge athletes for duty. salary. The coral representative declared that he “heard comments” about the player’s complaints, and said that Santa seeks to give the best conditions to athletes, claiming that the club has honest directors. (See video above).

Without mentioning Ratinho, ALN fired at the athlete, saying that “to play for Santa Cruz you have to have respect” and that he, the president, does not need to appear giving interviews to confirm that he is working. Edson Ratinho criticized the “disappearance” of the club’s leaders on the eve of the decisive match, which ended with the classification of Santa.

– I didn’t hear the player’s statement. I heard comments. Santa Cruz is giving the best conditions to the athletes. Everyone knows the reality. I’m not going to stay here bringing the negative. I have to bring the positive. Anyone who plays for Santa Cruz has to respect the club, the history, the fans. You have to respect the work we are doing, to turn the key. Santa has done a lot to honor commitments. Let’s go ahead, with those who are committed to the club.

According to the president, Santa Cruz made the payment of an image right to athletes this week and reinforced the competence of the Santa Cruz board to manage the problems.

– We are trying to keep up to date with the athletes. We have all the sponsorships in advance, even so, we paid the image rights this week. We are making a huge effort. We have a competent board and I want to say: Santa Cruz has direction. It has a cohesive group and a direction that is not afraid of losing and that wants to organize the club. This board monitors the work. I talk to everyone on the coaching staff. I just don’t need to show up. Who has to appear is the player, is the coach. I came to training this week, I was there. I’m satisfied with the classification and I say that to play here you have to be committed to the fans. To play here you have to have respect – he said.

During the interview, President Antônio Luiz Neto, visibly annoyed, still fired off other catchphrases, such as “nobody will put stones in the way of Santa Cruz” and that “if you don’t speak the truth in Santa Cruz, you are in the wrong place”.

Coach Marcelo Martelotte also commented on the matter, which I say “will not hold a dissatisfied player at Santa Cruz”.

– I said since the day I arrived here, that the player who was not satisfied, would not work here. I will not hold any players here. If you expect to find a different club, you won’t. But that’s not to say the board isn’t making a huge sacrifice to honor commitments,” he said.