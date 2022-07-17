Prince of Asturias: discover the history of the ‘Brazilian Titanic’, which sank off the coast of Ilhabela, SP | Paraiba Valley and Region

At dawn on March 5, 1916, the ocean liner Príncipe de Asturias passed along the coast of Ilhabela towards the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. It was a Carnival Monday and the crew were dancing marchinhas in the ship’s ballroom, when the vessel changed direction and crashed into a coral barrier at Ponta da Pirabura. Thus begins the largest known shipwreck off the Brazilian coast.

The ship was built in 1914, in Scotland, under the order of a Spanish company. The ocean liner had a double hull structure, just like the one used on the Titanic and therefore inspires comparisons. At the time, this technology was known to be safe and help make travel faster.

The Prince of Asturias operated in a mixed way, carrying both people and cargo. The structure had three classes with different accommodations, holding 1,890 people – between crew and passengers.

“The Atlantic crossing route lasted about 30 days, leaving Barcelona and climbing in Cadiz and Las Palmas in Spain, the Canary Islands, as well as Rio de Janeiro and Santos in Brazil, Montevideo, Uruguay, before arriving in Buenos Aires. ”, explains historian Fernando Alves.

The ocean liner completed six voyages between Barcelona and Buenos Aires and was on the seventh crossing when it sank.

Hall on one of the floors of the Príncipe de Asturias ship — Photo: O Globo Collection

“During this period, there was a decline in Europe, with unemployment, hunger and misery. This political and social instability favored the emergence of totalitarian regimes. Faced with this issue, we can see the significant number of crew members in the hold of the vessel, fleeing the First World War”, says the historian.

With the flight from Europe, all classes of ships at the time left the ports completely full, however, not even the total capacity was enough to accommodate everyone who tried to board.

Officially, on his last trip, the Prince of Asturias was carrying 654 passengers. However, many scholars believe that there were people traveling along with the cargoes in the hold, clandestinely, in a desperate attempt to get out of the warring countries.

It is estimated that in total, at least 1,000 people were on the ship during the sinking.

Being a mixed ship, all sorts of cargo could be found in its holds, but on its last voyage, curious items were being transported.

Among them, 12 statues that had been commissioned by Spain to be placed in Palermo Park, in Bueno Aires, as part of the monument “la Carta Magna y las Cuatro Regiones Argentinas” – inaugurated in commemoration of the 90th anniversary of Argentina’s independence. The pieces were made of bronze and cost 40,000 gold pounds in total, a significant amount at the time.

Statue found after the sinking of the Príncipe de Asturias ship — Photo: Reproduction

In 1990, one of the statues was found by divers and is currently on display at the Navy’s General Documentation Service, in the First Naval District, in Rio de Janeiro. Of the other 11, only pieces were recovered.

In addition to the statues that have official records, there were rumors that 11 tons of gold were being transported on the vessel, but the alleged precious cargo was never proved.

At four o’clock in the morning of March 5, 1916, 16 days after his departure from Barcelona, ​​heavy rain was falling on the North Coast, leaving visibility extremely low even for the experienced captain José Lotina.

Captain of the Príncipe de Asturias ship, José Lotina — Photo: Credits: collection/dissemination

There was no alternative but to change the route they were following. Instead of continuing into the open sea towards the city of Santos, they took a detour to the shallows, not knowing they were entering an area of ​​coral.

The crew did not have time to do anything: the ship hit part of the submerged corals of Ponta da Pirabura, on the coast of Ilhabela, opening a huge gap of at least 40 meters in the hull. What happened after the impact is uncertain.

Survivors even reported that water began to seep into the engine room and two of the boilers exploded. Many people died immediately and several more died when being dragged to the bottom of the sea, because of the suction generated by the pressure. José Lotina’s body was never found, as was that of his first officer, Antônio Salazar Linas.

After the explosion, the vessel broke into three pieces and in less than five minutes, the Prince of Asturias was completely at the bottom of the sea.

Stairs of the Prince of Asturias ship — Photo: Globo Collection

Some time after the sinking, the British ship Vegas, which was on the same route towards Santos, noticed that something was happening near the coast of Ilhabela and approached the place.

The ocean liner helped to rescue some survivors, who managed to swim or hold on to some kind of object until they were saved. In addition to survivors, some bodies were retrieved from the sea by the crew.

“The bodies were scattered along the North Coast and when found, they were buried on the beaches. About 600 people were buried on Serraria beach in Ilhabela and 300 in Castelhanos”, says Fernando Alves about the ship’s victims.

In addition to Serraria and Castelhanos beaches, Praia da Caveira, which previously did not have that name, served as a cemetery for the victims of the tragedy. To this day, these places are surrounded by legends about the case.

Ponta da Pirabura in Ilhabela, where the Príncipe de Asturias ship sank — Photo: Reproduction

Among the 654 officially registered passengers, 477 died in the sinking. The existence of stowaways has never been proven, but the number of graves found on the beaches total more than a thousand, a figure that does not fit the total number of people on board the Príncipe de Asturias.

The wreckage of the ship is 30 meters deep, next to Ponta da Pirabura. In order not to harm the passage of vessels through the site, in 1989 the remaining pieces of the vessel were dynamited.

Diver and maritime archaeologist Jeannis Platon carried out 17-year expeditions to the ship, looking for relics lost amid the wreckage.

In an interview given to g1 in 2016, when the wreck completed 100 years, the diver said that the place where the wreck is located is exposed to strong sea currents in addition to poor visibility due to the movement of the water that becomes cloudy with sand and rust particles coming from the ship’s hardware.

Newspapers of the time publicized the largest shipwreck on the Brazilian coast — Photo: Reproduction/Blog Jeannis Platon

Some relics of the ocean liner have been recovered by divers over the years, as well as artifacts found at the time of the sinking by island residents. Cutlery and dishes used by guests on board and even dolls of girls who were traveling were rescued from the bottom of the sea.

Doll found among the relics of the Príncipe de Asturias ship — Photo: Credits: Globo collection

