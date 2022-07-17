Protesters denounce action by Bolsonarista deputy against Freixo act

Supporters of the candidacy of Marcelo Freixo, from the PSB, for the government of Rio de Janeiro accuse the Bolsonarista state deputy Rodrigo Amorim, from the PTB, of intimidating and trying to prevent a peaceful demonstration this Saturday 16.

The action was reported on social media.

“I and other leftist militants were on a walk with Freixo in Praça Saenz Pena when we were attacked by an armed Bolsonarist group led by deputy Rodrigo Amorim, who attacked us, broke flags and threatened us,” wrote lawyer Rodrigo Mondego, -candidate for state deputy for Rio. He announced that he would file a police report against the far-right parliamentarian.

Elika Takimoto, who also launched herself at the Rio de Janeiro Legislative Assembly, stated that Amorim “came up on a peaceful activity”. She added: “They cursed, threatened and insisted on showing that they were armed. To avoid further confusion, Freixo withdrew.”

Takimoto posted a snippet of the confusion on social media:

Here's a part of what we've just faced here. We need security to run our campaign! It hasn't even started and we're already like this?! — Elika Takimoto, July 16, 2022

Earlier this month, the Electoral Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro denounced Amorim for the crime of political gender violence against PSOL councilor Benny Briolly.

According to the Regional Electoral Prosecutor’s Office, Amorim “harassed, embarrassed and humiliated” Benny for her “trans woman status” in a speech at the Alerj plenary.

The bolsonarista can be sentenced to serve between one and four years in prison and be ineligible for eight years.

Rodrigo Amorim is known for having broken a plaque with the name of Marielle Franco and, later, having framed part of the object in his office at Alerj.