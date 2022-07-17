“Put profit above safety”





After Emirates went public to call the management of London Heathrow airport “incompetent” and “arrogant”, it was the turn of the other party to continue the war of words, saying that the Arab company “puts profit above profit”. security” by not cutting flights.

The confusion began after the airline said it would not heed the British airport’s request to reduce the number of flights or passengers because the terminal did not have enough staff or resources to handle the anticipated number of travelers, the Telegraph reports.

To help defuse tempers, the Emirates chairman and Heathrow airport chief executive met for a “constructive conversation” on Friday. After the meeting, the Dubai-based carrier changed its mind and, after refusing to comply with passenger cap requirements, said it was now willing to limit sales on flights departing Heathrow until mid-August.

The airline, however, did not elaborate on how it will do this or which flights will be affected. After the meeting it only confirmed that all its flights would continue as planned. Emirates operates six daily flights to Heathrow with its Airbus A380, with a combined capacity of over 3,000 daily passengers.

The dispute takes place in a context where “chaos” takes hold of aviation in several parts of Europe, with airlines and airports experiencing a shortage of personnel in the height of high season. These actors have been widely criticized for not having anticipated and hired more staff to serve travelers.



