Quina 5899: single bet wins prize of R$ 12.5 million

Quina 5899 draw took place this Saturday night (16/7) (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

A gambler from Rio de Janeiro/RJ alone hit the five numbers of Quina 5899 and will receive BRL 12,566,334.42.

The scores counted were 12 – 17 – 27 – 29 – 31. The draw took place on Saturday night (7/16), at Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 183 bets were considered on the court (R$ 3,772.51), 11,858 on the suit (R$ 55.44) and 249,510 on the Duke (R$ 2.63).

The estimated prize for the next Quina contest, on Monday (18), is R$ 700 thousand. Tickets can now be booked on Caixa Loterias electronic channels.

At Quina, the player chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80 and hopes that five are drawn. The modality still allocates lower amounts to 4, 3 and 2 hits. According to Caixa, the chance of a ticket with five dozen (R$ 2) winning the main prize alone is 1 in 24,040,016. If the player registers 15 numbers, at a cost of R$ 6 thousand, the perspective is 1 in 8,005. Numbers – price – probability

5 numbers – BRL 2.00 – 1 in 24,040,016

6 numbers – R$ 12.00 – 1 in 4,006,669

7 numbers – BRL 42.00 – 1 in 1,144,763

8 numbers – R$ 112.00 – 1 in 429,286

9 numbers – R$ 252.00 – 1 in 190,794

10 numbers – BRL 504.00 – 1 in 95,396

11 numbers – BRL 924.00 – 1 in 52,035

12 numbers – R$ 1,584.00 – 1 in 30,354

13 numbers – BRL 2,574.00 – 1 in 18,679

14 numbers – BRL 4,004.00 – 1 in 12,008

15 numbers – R$ 6,006.00 – 1 in 8,005

Prize redemption