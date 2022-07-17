Quina 5899: single bet wins prize of R$ 12.5 million

Yadunandan Singh 1 min ago Business

lottery games
Quina 5899 draw took place this Saturday night (16/7) (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press)

A gambler from Rio de Janeiro/RJ alone hit the five numbers of Quina 5899 and will receive BRL 12,566,334.42.

The scores counted were 12 – 17 – 27 – 29 – 31. The draw took place on Saturday night (7/16), at Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 183 bets were considered on the court (R$ 3,772.51), 11,858 on the suit (R$ 55.44) and 249,510 on the Duke (R$ 2.63).

The estimated prize for the next Quina contest, on Monday (18), is R$ 700 thousand. Tickets can now be booked on Caixa Loterias electronic channels.

How to play?

At Quina, the player chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80 and hopes that five are drawn. The modality still allocates lower amounts to 4, 3 and 2 hits.

According to Caixa, the chance of a ticket with five dozen (R$ 2) winning the main prize alone is 1 in 24,040,016.

If the player registers 15 numbers, at a cost of R$ 6 thousand, the perspective is 1 in 8,005.

Numbers – price – probability

  • 5 numbers – BRL 2.00 – 1 in 24,040,016
  • 6 numbers – R$ 12.00 – 1 in 4,006,669
  • 7 numbers – BRL 42.00 – 1 in 1,144,763
  • 8 numbers – R$ 112.00 – 1 in 429,286
  • 9 numbers – R$ 252.00 – 1 in 190,794
  • 10 numbers – BRL 504.00 – 1 in 95,396
  • 11 numbers – BRL 924.00 – 1 in 52,035
  • 12 numbers – R$ 1,584.00 – 1 in 30,354
  • 13 numbers – BRL 2,574.00 – 1 in 18,679
  • 14 numbers – BRL 4,004.00 – 1 in 12,008
  • 15 numbers – R$ 6,006.00 – 1 in 8,005

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery shop or at Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.

