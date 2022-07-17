Rayssa turns in the last maneuver and is champion in Jacksonville | skateboard

Rayssa Leal is the champion of the Jacksonville stage of the SLS, with the right to turn in the last maneuver, hitting a heelfliprockslide in the last maneuver to take the title by 0.2. Yumeka Oda, who scored a 9.4, the highest score in the women’s history, took silver and Pâmela Rosa took bronze.

1 of 1 Rayssa Leal SLS Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Rayssa Leal SLS Cup — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Yumeka Oda hit a spectacular maneuver in the penultimate chance he had, reaching the sum of 23.0 and putting the pressure on the Brazilian for the last attempt. Fadinha makes it look easy to handle the pressure and, needing a 7.5 for the title, scored a 7.6 to turn around and be champion.

The next stage of the SLS takes place in a month, August 13th and 14th in Seattle, also in the United States. The Super Crown, the decision of the season, takes place in Rio de Janeiro, at the beginning of November 5th and 6th.

Current world champion Pâmela Rosa started the final with a bang, using her speed to make a great first lap and adding an 8.0. With the new format of dispute, which requires having a note back in the final sum, she placed the Brazilian very well positioned right at the beginning.

Pâmela Rosa scores 8.0 on the first lap of the initial stage World Skate Street League

Last to perform for having the best score in the semifinal, Rayssa made a high degree of difficulty, missed the last maneuver, but secured the second best score after the first round with a 7.1, making a Brazilian double with Pâmela.

Fadinha made a great second line, but missed the back flipboardslide and didn’t improve the score, but kept the second position, with Rosa in the lead. The Dutch Roos Zwetsloot took third position before the series of maneuvers.

The first round of maneuvers was controversial. Pamela hit a frontside boardslide, but the score didn’t count. With that, Rayssa took the lead after the first round with a sum of 13.0.

Rayssa Leal smiths the biggest railing from the back and scores 5.9

The official explanation for Pâmela Rosa’s zero is that she couldn’t do the same single maneuver in the same element that she did during the turn and that’s why it was zeroed.

On the third attempt, Rayssa Leal hits a backside flipsmith, the first woman to hit this maneuver in competition, scores an 8.5 and shoots at the end of the dispute with a sum of 21.5, four more than the second placed Momiji Nishiya.

Pâmela went to pressure in the last maneuver, needing 5.6 to go to the final four and matched. He hit a smith from back and secured two more maneuvers to try to get the title.

In the decision, Yumeka Oda made history. She scored a 9.4, the highest score of all time in the women’s street league, reached the sum of 23.0 and took over the top of the final.

Yumeka Oda does a front flip feeble on the biggest handrail and has the highest score in the competition’s history: 9.4

But it is in the pressure that Fadinha always delivers. Again, she had the last maneuver and the chance to turn the tide to win the title and once again she did it. Needing a 7.5, she hit a heelfliprockslide and flipped with a 7.6.

Rayssa Leal scores 7.6 in the last trick, overtakes Oda and wins the Skate Street World League

Check the final results of the women’s tournament