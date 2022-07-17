Reimbursement for care can only be exceeded for improper refusal

Reimbursement of medical costs incurred in establishments not accredited by the health plan can only exceed the value ceiling provided for in the contract if it arises from non-compliance with the duty of care by the operator.

Beneficiary was outside the coverage area of ​​the plan and needed emergency surgery



reproduction



With this understanding, the 3rd Panel of the Superior Court of Justice granted the special appeal filed by a health plan operator, to release it from making full reimbursement of expenses incurred by one of its beneficiaries during a trip.

The consumer was in Poços de Caldas (MG), a place that does not have a network associated with the health plan contracted by him, when he needed to be hospitalized and operated on an emergency basis. The treatment cost R$ 29.5 thousand.

The ordinary instances understood that the operator should pay the full cost of hospitalization and surgery, as it is an emergency. For the company, this position violates article 12, item VI of the Health Plans Law (Law 9,656/1998), which provides for reimbursement hypotheses.

The rule says that payment will be due in cases of urgency or emergency, when it is not possible to use the services themselves, contracted, accredited or referenced. And it makes express reference to the price list of medical and hospital services practiced by the contracted health plan.

That is, the reimbursement is limited to the amount that the operator would spend if the procedure were carried out in the accredited network itself.

Rapporteur, Minister Nancy Andrighi confirmed the operator. This is because the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) provided in Resolution 259/2011, in article 9, that reimbursement should only be complete when the duty to guarantee care is not fulfilled.

If the consumer is in the geographic area covered by the contract and, even so, is forced to seek assistance outside the accredited network due to unjustified refusal or contractual breach by the operator, in this case he would be entitled to full compensation for material damages caused.

“In another twist, if the beneficiary is outside the geographic area of ​​coverage and operation of the product, there is no mention of an obligation to provide health care by the operator, as well as there is no mention of compensation for material damages and, therefore, in full reimbursement”, said the rapporteur.

According to Minister Nancy Andrighi, to understand otherwise would offend articles 8, item VII and 16, item X of the Health Plans Law, rules that authorize operators to delimit coverage to certain areas of coverage. The vote in the 3rd Panel was unanimous.

Click here to read the judgement

REsp 1,979,876