Research shows that no amount of alcohol is healthy for people under 40

It is common to come across news about the benefits or harm of alcoholic beverages for the body human, but little is known about the impacts on different age groups.

It was this that spurred the realization of a search with information from the Global Burden of Disease, Injury and Risk Factors (GBD) Study, which involved data on people aged between 15 and 95 years, living in 204 countries, collected between 1889 and 2020. search was published in the scientific journal The Lancet.

Research shows that older than 40 may benefit from alcohol

The team involved found that, for those under 40 years of age, no dose of alcohol actually bring benefits. Older people, on the other hand, have no problems, as alcohol can reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, but as long as it is in a limited amount.



Thus, the team responsible for the work defends that the guidelines in relation to the consumption of alcohol should, therefore, be focused on the ages of 15 to 39 years, especially for men, who were the public most affected by the harmful effects of the substance.

“Our message is simple: Young people shouldn’t drink, but older people can benefit from drinking in small amounts,” says senior author of the analysis Emmanuela Gakidou, Professor of Health Metrics Science at the Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment ( IHME) from the University of Washington School of Medicine in the United States.

“While it may not be realistic to think that young adults will abstain from drinking, we think it’s important to communicate the latest evidence so that everyone can make informed decisions about their health.”

What is the ideal amount of drink for health





The team analyzed 22 health criteria, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, risk of stroke, cancer and even motor vehicle accidents, suicides and homicides under the influence of alcohol.

In the 15-39 age group, this threshold was very low: a tenth of a dose, something like a few sips, was enough to be considered harmful.

The dose measurement in the analysis is the equivalent of a 100 ml glass of wine, with 13% alcohol; a 375 ml can or bottle of beer, with 3.5% alcohol, or a 30 ml shot of spirits, with 40% alcohol.

Only 10% of these units would be acceptable to this audience, an amount regarded as negligible by researchers. For those over 40, the authors advocate a limit of 13 glasses of wine, cans of beer or shots of spirits per week.